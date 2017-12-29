Meghan Markle was shortlisted as the next Bond girl in 'Bond 25'

Looks like was just one short step away from becoming an iconic figure in Hollywood.

According to the Mirror, the 36-year-old star was said to be shortlisted as Daniel Craig's next Bond girl but her blossoming romance with ruled her out of the line-up.

A source said, "The role more recently has gone to actresses deemed to be rising stars, and Meghan certainly was seen as that before her relationship with became public."

Also on the shortlist was 'Baywatch' star Ilfenesh Hadera, 32, who they thought could become one of Daniel Craig's love interests in the upcoming 007 film 'Bond 25,' which will be released in 2019.

Harry's fiancee would have joined the likes of Bond girls Eva Green, and

starred on 'Suits' as for seven seasons. Her other credits included Anti-Social, Horrible Bosses and Remember Me.

The next Bond movie doesn't have a release date, but it is expected to be Daniel Craig's last as 007.

