Melbourne Test: Rampaging Warner leads Aussies to dominant position at lunch

Swashbuckling Australian batsman David Warner scored a brisk half-century, as Australia cruised through the opening session, without losing a wicket, in the fourth Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
At lunch, on the first day, Australia were 102 for 0, with Warner on 83 and Cameron Bancroft on 19.
Earlier, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss for the very first time, since their tour of India in March this year and decided to bat first.
The openers led by Warner and Cameron Bancroft gave the team a rapid start. With Warner playing the aggressive role, he was particularly harsh on those deliveries that were short or wide. The English bowlers, led by James Anderson and Stuart Broad, were punished by the left-handed batsman. Both of their economy rates' were above 3.
Bancroft struggled initially with a barrage of short balls; however, he stayed put at the crease and supported Warner. The English bowlers, once again, struggled to get wickets, as they erred in their lengths repeatedly.
At the time of filing this report, Australia were 131 for 1 after 41 overs. Warner (100 not out) and Usman Khawaja (4 not out) are at the crease.
The left-handed batsman scored yet another hundred and is the fifth fastest to cross 6,000 runs in Test cricket.
Chris Woakes accounted for the wicket of Bancroft, who made a watchful 26.
Australia currently lead the Ashes series 3-0, after they had regained the urn, after thrashing England by an innings and 41 runs in Perth.
