Mexico will 'eventually' pay for border wall, says Donald Trump

With the and preparing for budget negotiations this week, President has expressed confidence that will 'eventually' pay for the border wall.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he believes President "will be insistent" that lawmakers include money for a US- border wall in a spending bill that they need to pass by Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Trump had earlier in January decided that he will seek to pay for the wall on the southern border with by imposing a 20 per cent tax on imports from and as part of a larger comprehensive tax reform plan.

Mexican President had cancelled a planned meeting with Trump earlier this year after the US President signed an executive order kicking off the process of building the border wall and vowed once again to force to pay for it.

Putting up a wall along the US- border was part of Trump's campaign agendas, following which he issued an executive order in January for the beginning of construction.