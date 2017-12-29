Microsoft Garage launches Favorites Lock Screen app in India

Garage announced that its Favorites Lock Screen app will now be available to users in

This app allows people to craft a more personalised experience centered around their passions and interests, and also offers a host of wallpapers across multiple categories to choose from, such as sports, actors, musicians, animals, and automobiles.

Users can also keep abreast with the latest news and trends from around the world.

Apart from this, the app also lets users access top apps such as flashlight, Bluetooth, WiFi and others on the lock screen. Further, it comes with phone protection options ranging from PIN, pattern code, to password.

Further, snapshots can be clicked with a swipe, as a right swipe from the camera icon helps open the phone camera quickly

Users can also view notifications and alerts without unlocking their phone, or search for content of their choice with the Bing placed on the lock screen.

