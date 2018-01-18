Model code of conduct kicks in for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly polls

(CEC) AK Joti on Thursday said that the model code of conduct in Tripura, and Assembly elections has come into effect from today.

While addressing a press conference here, Joti said "The model code of conduct comes into effect from today. Meghalaya, Nagaland, all have 60 seats each. Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and (VVPAT) will be used in all three states, first level checks have been completed".

"Election for the three states will happen in two rounds. will vote on February 18, which is a Sunday while and will vote on February 27 which is a Tuesday," he added.

The further noted that "the polls will be conducted under CCTV surveillance, also tight security will be deployed in the three states before elections, especially in vulnerable areas."

The last date of filing nomination for polls is January 31, following which scrutiny will take place on February 1.

The last date of withdrawal of nomination is February 3.

Coming to election polls, the last date of filing nomination is February 7, after which scrutiny will take place on February 8. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 12.

Thirdly, in Nagaland, the last date of filing nomination is February 7, and scrutiny will take place on February 8. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Feb 12.

The counting for all three states will be held on March 3.

The term of the Meghalaya, and legislative assemblies is ending on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively.

