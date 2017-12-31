Moderate quake jolts the Caribbean

An of magnitude 4.7 struck the Islands on Saturday evening.

According to local media reports, the quake occurred at 7:44 pm (local time) and was felt 39 km north-west of St John's city in and about 68 km east of Basseterre, the capital of St Kitts and Nevis. The depth of the quake was 81 km.

However, no damage or casualties were reported.

