Moderate quake jolts the Caribbean

ANI  |  Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago] 

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the Caribbean Islands on Saturday evening.

According to local media reports, the quake occurred at 7:44 pm (local time) and was felt 39 km north-west of St John's city in Antigua and Barbuda and about 68 km east of Basseterre, the capital of St Kitts and Nevis. The depth of the quake was 81 km.

However, no damage or casualties were reported.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 05:38 IST

