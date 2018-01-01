More Muslim women should join politics: Swamy

Senior (BJP) on Monday said more Muslim women should join politics.

His statement comes in the backdrop of Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case, joining the (BJP) in

"Ishrat Jahan is a fearless lady and has taken up a right cause, which is within the Constitution of Her courage is an example of Indian women and we welcome her in the We would like more Muslim women, who identify with and its history as their own, to join politics. The would welcome them," Swamy said.

He also said that the was only against those Muslims who consider themselves as descendents of and

"This development is an answer to those who say that the is against Muslims. The has never been against the Muslims. We are for those Muslims who accept that their ancestors were Hindus, which is what DNA studies show. When you claim that you are descendents of and and proud of Aurangzeb then you don't belong to us; you go to Pakistan," Swamy said.

