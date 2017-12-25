Mortal remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas arrive at Nagpur

The mortal remains of Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, who was killed in the ceasefire violation in and Kashmir's Keri sector on Saturday, arrived at the in Sonegaon on Sunday evening.

The mortal remains of the braveheart were brought by an aircraft, accompanied by Aboli Moharkar, wife of Moharkar.

Wreaths were placed in honour of Moharkar by IAF, Army, and state officials.

The mortal remains will be taken to Pavni in district, where the last rites are to be performed.

Moharkar, along with Sepoy Pargat Singh, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, and were killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the retaliated.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the kin of Moharkar, and assured support to them.

"Our salutes to from Bhandara, who got martyred giving befitting reply to the enemies during the ceasefire violation by in Rajouri sector. Our condolences to his family and friends. We are with them in such tough times," he tweeted.

