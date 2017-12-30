MoS Health declares probe into death of Kargil martyr's wife

MoS Health on Saturday declared that a probe would be conducted by the health ministry into the death of a martyr's wife, who died at a private hospital in Haryana's

He added that all states were asked to implement the 'Clinical Establishments Act' to avoid such incidents in future.

"The state should take this matter seriously. Our ministry will conduct a probe into it. The Centre has also asked all states to implement 'Clinical Establishments Act' which will help us reduce such incidents," told ANI.

A wife of a braveheart died at a private hospital in Haryana's after allegedly being denied treatment due to non-availability of Card, on Friday.

The hospital authority, however, has denied the allegations levelled by the victim's son saying that the patient never got to the hospital, and that card was mandatory only for the documentation process and not for treatment.

