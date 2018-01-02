JUST IN
Business Standard

MP: Villagers set house on fire; 2 dead

ANI  |  Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 

At least two persons reportedly died after villagers of Rimari in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district set a house on fire over personal rivalry.

The owner of the house allegedly murdered a villager, which led to the entire fiasco.

As of now, the fire has been doused and an investigation has been launched in the case.

"The place where the incident took place is quite far from Satna district headquarters. The place is near the Uttar Pradesh border. We were informed regarding following which we rushed to the spot. Strict actions will be taken against the people who are involved here," said a police.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:30 IST

