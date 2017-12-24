MQM seeks US help to protect Muhajirs in Pakistan

Pakistan's (MQM) has sought the intervention of the Donald Trump's administration into alleged human rights violations against the community in the country.

As part of the series of demonstrations across America, the U.S. wing of the MQM staged a protest in front of the and outside the Embassy in D.C. that was attended by the party workers and the community members living in the U.S.

Demonstrators held banners, placards and flags, urging the to uphold the basic principles of freedom of speech and to allow citizens to live their lives as per their free will.

The protesters called the Army generals "war criminals" and shouted anti- slogans. They also claimed that thousands of innocent people of their community have been killed in over the last three decades and several thousand have been held in illegal captivity without a trial by the and particularly by the

Supporters also alleged that and particularly its intelligence agency, ISI, have failed to upheld and provide justice to 70 million Muhajirs residing in and urban Sindh.

The MQM mainly represents Urdu speaking ethnic Muhajirs, who migrated to from during the partition in 1947.

The MQM emerged as a largely ethnic party in the 1980s. It has a political dominance in the southern Sindh province's urban areas - notably in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, where a large number of Urdu-speaking people reside.

"Today, we are here for the Muhajirs' cause. The Muhajirs are the people who migrated from to The way we get treated is not same as compared to other ethnic backgrounds in So, we are protesting here to make our voices heard," said protester

"People are missing and we believe that the establishment has a big role in it. We are not accepted as Pakistanis. The new generation of Muhajirs is still considered to be Indians. We are given certificates that we are not patriots," he added.

"I'm very hopeful with more than even any previous administration because Trump is very bold and straight-forward, he has warned several times that it should stop harbouring terrorists and I'm supporting that warning. It is the truth and a fact that Pakistan's establishment is harbouring terrorists. They should stop it by now. It is not only hurting Pakstan, its hurting peace of the world", said Sayed Hafiz ul Haq Rizvi, a protester.

He urged Trump to make all efforts to stop from harbouring terrorists.

Another protester named said that the protest is being organised against the human right violations being done by the government of against the Muhajirs.

"We have gathered here in front of to raise our voice against the atrocities on Muhajirs in Our demand from the is to play their role in stopping the genocide of Muhajirs in More than 22000 Muhajirs have been killed by since 1992 in in military operations which is still going on, thousands of our workers have been missing," said Imran Hussain, of MQM in the USA.

