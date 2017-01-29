Mulayam against SP-Congress alliance, says won't campaign in UP

Expressing his displeasure over the pre-poll alliance formed between the Congress and the (SP) for the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, party patriarch on Sunday categorically stated that he is against the alliance, adding that he would not campaign in the state.

"I am against the alliance formed between the and the Congress. I will never acknowledge this alliance. The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of the country. I will not campaign in this election," Mulayam told ANI.

The SP founder said that the alliance was unnecessary as the party has the capability to win the elections without any support.

"Our party has the capability to contest this election without any support. I am confident that it would have marked victory had it contested alone," he added.

Mulayam further blamed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for going against his wishes and jeopardising the chances of his own party members.

"The alliance has squandered the chances of many of our leaders for the next five years by not allotting tickets to them," he said.

"I will request the party cadres to speak against the alliance and take it to the people," he added.