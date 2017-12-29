Mumbai fire: FIR against restaurant where fire triggered

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant where the fire initiated in Mumbai's Lower locality.

The case has been filed under the charges of culpable homicide under section 304 of the (IPC).

A huge fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower locality of in the wee hours of Friday killing 14 people and injuring 12.

The dean of (KEM) hospital confirmed the number of the deceased and injured people.

further informed that 12 people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the hospital.

Six fire tenders,four water tankers, an emergency ambulance have reached the spot to douse the flame. The fire has not been snuffed out completely but is reportedly under control.

As per the reports, the building is located near various media houses, like Mirror Now, ET Now and Times Now.

