Wife of inspector who probed Sheena Bora case found dead, son missing

-
ALSO READSheena murder case: Indrani moves out of jail for father's last rites Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder, conspiracy Peter was part of conspiracy from start: CBI in Sheena murder case Sheena Bora case judge transferred, says would have finished trial soon Thackeray questions Rakesh Maria's transfer amid Sheena Bora case probe
-
However, the Police PRO confirmed that the son of the duo is still missing after the incident and his mobile phone is also switched off.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU