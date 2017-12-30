JUST IN
Murray gets first round bye in Brisbane International

ANI  |  London [U.K.] 

Tennis star Andy Murray, who is recovering from a hip injury, has been handed a bye in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Prior, the Briton lost one-set exhibition match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Abu Dhabi, after stepping in as a late replacement for injured Novak Djokovic.

Murray, who is seeded second at the Brisbane International, has been given a first-round bye prior to facing American Ryan Harrison or Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the second round, reports the Daily Express.

The Scot has not appeared in a competitive match since being knocked out of the Wimbledon owing to the injury.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:42 IST

