Music legend Robbie Malinga dies

Legendary South African on Monday took his

This came as a shock amidst the celebrations in the country.

"South Africans will miss a genius in music," his friend TK Nciza, TS Records founder, told, as reported by Channel24.

He described Malinga, who he said was 49-years-old, as the "funniest guy" he had ever met and a "serious stalwart".

was "the Hugh Masekela of our time", said Nciza, adding that he helped build the careers of many.

said that if there was one person who would remind him of a church or God, then it was

The veteran musician, who suffered from anaemia, announced his retirement as a in 2016, after more than 20 years in the industry.

Following his death celebrities, fans and admirers took to to pay tribute.

Television presenter Maps Maponyane wrote, "Sad to hear the news of the passing of music legend A man still full of so much life. May you Rest In Peace.RIPRobbieMalinga"

tweeted, "We will NEVER forget u Robstar you'll b remembered as one among the greatest in Mzantsi producer,composer, #RIPRobbieMalinga"

"Legend down Sad day for South African music Go well #RIPRobbieMalinga," posted a fan.

"This is so sad #RIPRobbieMalinga Was A Living Legend," wrote another.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)