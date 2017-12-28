Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International, plans Melbourne comeback

World number one has pulled out from the International, but said he will participate in

Last month, had announced the withdrawal from the ATP World Tour Finals citing a after he was defeated by Belgium's in the opening match.

The had also forced him out of Paris Masters in November.

The Spaniard was scheduled to return to in the season-opening International starting on January 1, but the forced him to pull out, reports

The Spaniard took to on Thursday to say, "I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."

had reached the semi-finals in early this year before claiming his first grand slam final in two-and-a-half years at

"I had a great time there and it was a great start to the month I spent in Australia," he added.

However, the 16-times major winner indicated that he is intending to return to for the Australian Open, at Park starting on January 15.

"I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th in and start there my preparation for the Australian Open," he tweeted.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)