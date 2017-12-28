Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International, plans Melbourne comeback

World number one Rafael Nadal has pulled out from the Brisbane International, but said he will participate in the Australian Open.
Last month, Nadal had announced the withdrawal from the ATP World Tour Finals citing a knee injury after he was defeated by Belgium's David Goffin in the opening match.
The injury had also forced him out of Paris Masters in November.
The Spaniard was scheduled to return to court in the season-opening Brisbane International starting on January 1, but the injury forced him to pull out, reports the Guardian.
The Spaniard took to Twitter on Thursday to say, "I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."
Nadal had reached the semi-finals in Brisbane early this year before claiming his first grand slam final in two-and-a-half years at the Australian Open.
"I had a great time there and it was a great start to the month I spent in Australia," he added.
However, the 16-times major winner indicated that he is intending to return to court for the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park starting on January 15.
"I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open," he tweeted.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU