Will remove liquor shops in residential areas if people want: Andhra CM

Chief Minister on Tuesday asserted that providing good governance is the objective of his

While addressing a press conference, Naidu said that his is using 1100 to take feedback directly from the public.

Naidu further said though initiatives have got positive feedback from the masses, he is making all the efforts to fix loopholes in connection with sand and mafia.

"Using 1100 to take feedback directly from the public is making the system corruption free. Bringing good governance to the doorstep of public is objective. Welfare scheme benefits will be implemented without pilferage. It gave good response during Nandyal city road widening. We had few problems in sand and Recently we gave guidelines on sand policy. 82 per cent public gave positive response," said Naidu

"We will remove shops in residential areas if people complain against such shops. To leash the mafia we are removing belt shops. And will take stern action on belt shops. Mafia are finding different ways to sell illegally. We are setting up mobile police parties to combat the menace," he added.

Naidu also said, in order to attain perfection, his is emphasising on rectifying minute problems.

"We are giving full proof delivery mechanism to resolve public problems. I request officials to cooperate to implement schemes. People should be taught discipline and dignity," he said.

"We developed infrastructure, solved power problems. We are thinking of pensions to transgenders, provide security to orphans and people on streets," he added.

Naidu also took the occasion to promote digitalisation and said that paperless governance will soon become reality.

"Trying for tech based good governance. Paperless office will soon become a reality," he said.

