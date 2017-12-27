'NAMO' is Santa for new India bringing good news: Ananth Kumar

-
ALSO READMPs object to special courts for MPs, MLAs, Government defends Modi for strengthening BJP at roots, promoting young leaders PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath visit Vajpayee on his birthday Hope Winter Session of Parliament is productive: PM We want to see Parliament function, but PM is stubborn: Congress
-
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Wednesday that 'NAMO' (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was the "new Santa" for "new India" who brings good news for the people.
Talking to media here, the union minister said, "NAMO is the new Santa who brings good news for a new India. In the last three and a half years, the prime minister has only worked hard for the nation and its people."
Kumar's remark came after Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari took a swipe at the prime minister on Tuesday by linking him with Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts has stolen the money of common man.
He tweeted, "an old man with a white beard who entered the homes of the people through TV has 'stolen' their money."
It was a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government for taking demonetisation step and hurriedly rolling out Goods and Services Tax (GST), which had caused distressed among small and medium enterprises and traders.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU