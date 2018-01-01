Narendra Singh Tomar's atypical dig at Congress leaders

Singh Tomar has remarked that there was a major difference between Prime Modi and the leaders of the party, citing a rather atypical example - the hair of the moustache and that of the tail.

" Modi ji aur ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai. [There is no comparison between Prime Modi and leaders. They are as different as the hair of moustache and hair of tail.]," Tomar said, while addressing a gathering of (BJP) workers in Kolaras of Madhya Pradesh, on December 30.

The further said that leaders would take a long time to become like Prime Modi, adding had collapsed in the country and had been heading towards a decline since 2014.

This remark has added to the ever-growing list of innuendos exchanged between the two parties.

