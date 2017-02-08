Nation has lost economic freedom post demonetisation: Mamata Banerjee

Leaving no stone unturned to target the over demonetisation, as the move completes three months today, West Bengal Chief Minister has said that the nation has lost its economic freedom post the 'visionless' drive.

Asserting that restrictions over the move and sufferings of the citizens are not over, Mamata said only few rich capitalists are not going through any hurdles.

"Today, three months over. Restrictions and sufferings not over. Citizens have lost economic freedom. When economic freedom is lost, a main freedom is lost. Only few rich capitalists are not suffering. Commoners, middle class, downtrodden, poorest continue to suffer," she tweeted.

She said the economy has slowed down tremendously, adding that the nation is facing an acute economic crisis.

"How much longer? DeMo-ReMo derailed the nation. Visionless, missionless, directionless. Today three months," she added.

Mamata's party (TMC) has been since day one of the announcement of demonetisation, protesting against the drive and urging the to rollback its decision.

On implementation of process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the government was always ready for the discussion on the issue but the opposition was only interested in TV bytes and not debates.

He said the decision on is a movement to clean India from corruption and black money, adding the timing for the implementation of the decision was right as the economy was doing well.