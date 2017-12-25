Nation rings in Christmas with hymns, carols

It's that time of the year again, the season to be jolly, as it's popularly known, as the nation merrily welcomes today.

Amid the gripping festive fervor, churches in various pockets of the nation observed midnight mass, witnessing narratives from the birth of

Carols were also sung praising the lord in various cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, and the capital.

Over the past few days, students, and other communities welcomed the holiday season with a number of skits, fancy dress competitions, and other activities.

Markets have also witnessed the sale of a number of Christmas-related decors, including trees, bells, cutouts of Santa Claus, stars and fairy lights.

is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of It is celebrated by all communities, both Christian, and others. is celebrated by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as it aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

