Nation rings in new year with celebrations galore

Celebrations were seen all across the country as people bid to 2017 and made way for the new year, 2018.

The partying was at its peak in major cities.

While clubs were jam-packed in cities of New Delhi, and Lucknow, the beach became the party hub in where people went to the to ring in the new year.

Meanwhile, people swarmed the open venues in Pune, Kolkata's Park Street, Bengaluru's MG Road and Mumbai's Marine Drive to party it out.

Goa, which is the hub of all party-goers, was graced with the performance of in Panjim.

The (ITBP) jawans in Chhattisgarh's Bastar also were not behind in their celebrations. Taking time out of their duty, the police personnel set up a tent and danced to their satisfaction. The patriotic songs were indeed in their playlist!

and Delhi's Rakabganj Gurudwara were also lit up for the occasion as many chose to usher in the new year the spiritual way.

Taking the offbeat route, celebrated the night with the poor in Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat area. Tiwari, who is also a singer, entertained the huge gathering with his songs and 'shayaris'.

