National Medical Commission will affect future docs, patients: IMA President

The Medical Commission (NMC) is going to affect future doctors and patients, said Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, President, (IMA) on Tuesday.

The Medical Commission Bill 2017, which seeks to replace and subsume the Medical Council of (MCI) with a new body, was tabled in the today. The has already passed the bill.

"We are opposing the bill for future generations as the presently working doctors are not going to be affected by the Medical Commission. If the bill comes into existence then the coming generation of doctors and patients will suffer," Dr Wankhedkar said.

He added that not only the composition of the NMC is undemocratic, unrepresentative; it is against the federal polity of the Constitution of India, which envisages a union of states.

"It is undemocratic because there will be hardly any elected representatives. It is the concentration of power with the Central appointees with no say for the states. It also encroaches upon the rights of the autonomous state medical councils," the said.

He also said if the bill came into existence, it would decrease the standards of medical education and increase its cost

"The standards of the medical education whatever they are maintained today will do down. For, first three years there are no restrictions; anyone can just start a medical college and inspection will be done after three years. What is going to happen to students who will be trained in these three years? If the is serious then it should create an accreditation mechanism," Dr Wankhedkar said.

The had called for a one-day strike against the bill today.

Talking about the plans of protest, the said, "We are already doing hectic lobbying with the opposition parties in the to correct the anomalies. Even some of the BJP MPs accept in private discussions that the concerns raised by the are grave and need further discussion."

The Medical Commission bill also seeks to allow practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, to practice modern medicine once they complete a short term "bridge" course.

Clause 49 of the Bill calls for a joint sitting of the Medical Commission, the and the at least once a year "to enhance the interface between homoeopathy, Indian Systems of Medicine and modern systems of medicine".

The bill is also aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education sector which has been under scrutiny for corruption and unethical practices.

