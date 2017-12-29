Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for Saudi Arabia

Former Pakistani Sharif is likely to leave for to meet the dignitaries and perform

Sharif, who may depart within next 48 hours, will meet the officials in the kingdom to discuss various gamut of bilateral relationship. The two sides will talk about the cooperation in various fields, reported Dunya News.

On December 17, the ruling Muslim League- (PML-N) head along with his daughter Maryam reached

Meanwhile, the of Pakistan's province, Shahbaz Sharif, who is already in the Turkey's outside the entrance of Masjid-e-Nabwi in Medina.

In reference to the United States' unilateral declaration of as Israel's capital, told the Turkish PM, "Muslims united against the US decision and opposed it. The role of Turkish was exemplary in the matter," the report said.

On that note, the Sharifs did share good relations with the Saudis who had rescued them from former (retd) in 2000. The family was hosted by the kingdom during their seven-year exile in

However, the relationship took an ugly turn post Islamabad's denial to lend its forces for the war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)