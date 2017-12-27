Naxal commander surrenders in WB

A self-styled Maoist commander surrendered before the security forces in West Bengal's West Midnapore District yesterday.
Eleven cases were registered against him in Jharkhand and West Bengal.
Earlier in August, two members of a Maoist squad from Purulia district of West Bengal had surrendered before the police.
They surrendered at the SP office of Purulia district. The duo also surrendered their riffles.
In a similar incident, a 21-year-old Naxalite surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Telangana's Nirmal district on Tuesday.
