NCB Delhi arrests four college students

The Delhi unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested four college-going students and seized 1.140 kg of Cannabis as well as three LSD blot papers.
Among the arrested, two students belonged to Delhi University's Hindu College, one student is from Jawaharlal Nehru University and one student from Amity University.
"Since the last few months, NCB, Delhi Zonal unit has been receiving inputs about drug peddling and intense abuse of drugs around institutional areas like Delhi University, Jawaharlal University and Amity University. But no concrete information was received," read an official note.
"On December 28, NCB received information that three LSD blots will be shipped through DTDC courier to Jaipur for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Acting on the information, NCB, Delhi reached the DTDC office at Vijay Nagar and seized the consignment of three LSD Blots," it added.
On further investigation, 1.140 kgs charas was recovered from the students, who during interrogation revealed that they were students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Amity University and Delhi University's Hindu College, the statement added.
