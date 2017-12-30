NCB Delhi arrests four college students

The unit of Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested four college-going students and seized 1.140 kg of as well as three LSD blot papers.

Among the arrested, two students belonged to University's Hindu College, one student is from and one student from

"Since the last few months, NCB, Zonal unit has been receiving inputs about drug peddling and intense abuse of drugs around institutional areas like University, and But no concrete information was received," read an official note.

"On December 28, received information that three LSD blots will be shipped through DTDC courier to for the upcoming New Year celebrations. Acting on the information, NCB, reached the DTDC office at Vijay Nagar and seized the consignment of three LSD Blots," it added.

On further investigation, 1.140 kgs charas was recovered from the students, who during interrogation revealed that they were students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and University's Hindu College, the statement added.

