Nepal likely to miss constitutional deadline for new govt

Nepal, which had general assembly elections held in November and December, is likely to miss the constitutional deadline for the formation of the new government, a political expert has claimed.

The constitution, which was promulgated in 2015, had set mid January as the deadline to form the new An expert has, however, now claimed there was a constitutional crisis.

"That is obvious because the is yet to be formulated. The is yet to be completed," Dr Surendra KC, a in Kathmandu, told ANI.

The formal process for the formation of the new will only start after the formal submission of the by the Commission of to the President, which is yet to be done.

Previously, the commission was expected to complete the procedure and ease the process by the end of December, 2017.

" Commission is also one of the reasons for the delay," KC added.

Section 76(1) of the Constitution of has the provision of electing the leader from the major party in the parliament to be nominated as the and can form the

"The commitments and the promises which the political parties have had made before the elections with the public, now seem to have been forgotten. They are focussed on power struggle," Saroj Khanal, who recently voted in general elections, complained.

