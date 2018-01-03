Nepal's National Assembly election likely on February 8

for Nepal's National Assembly, also known as upper house of Federal Parliament, is expected to be held on February 8.

The will announce the date of the after holding the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Nepal's Chief Commissioner (CEC) Ayodhee held a meeting with on Tuesday and suggested him to hold the much awaited on February 8.

"In a meeting between the Deuba and Chief Commissioner Dr. Yadav, the CEC suggested to hold the on 8th of February. Responding to the suggestion, Deuba said an announcement would be made after the cabinet meeting on Thursday," said Kumar Ghimire, of Nepal's Commission.

Last week, also signed the Act to open the way for holding the for the upper house.

The will have 56 elected and three appointed members. Each of the seven state councils will send eight members to the assembly and the other three will be appointed by the on the government's recommendation.

Although the to the House of Representatives, the lower house, and were conducted successfully, the fate of a new was in oblivion due to cross-party differences over the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)