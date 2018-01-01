New Year 2018: B-town wishes love and light to all

Love, light and for all are what celebs have wished for their friends, family and followers on New Year.

Megastar took to his blog and wrote, "An end of the week .. an end of the month .. an end of the year .. something unique welcomes this new 365 .. today .. !! A Sunday - end of week, a 31st day of December - end of month, and the end of 2017 to 2018 .. It's mid-night .. !! A few crackers around the surroundings in Juhu .. a subdued cheer from the crowded streets around .. the family comes up and wishes the new year .. and I get down to wishing all Ef .. with the best there is ever for all."

Here are New Year 2018 wishes from other celebrities.

Priyanka Chopra: As we watched fireworks light up the sky on the ..Happy New Year world... may 2018 bring us peace, love , and harmony

Shah Rukh Khan: And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK

Rajput: May the Happy New You have an amazingly #happynewyear 2018

Bipasha Basu: Peace Prosperity Love and Great Health to all Live Life ...

