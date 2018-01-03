NHRC notice to UP govt over ward boy running PHC

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the over the of a ward boy doing the work of a doctor and at a (PHC) in Gopi of district.

The Commision sought a detailed report on the matter from the state within four weeks.

"The has taken suo motu cognizance of how a Ward Boy is also doing the work of a Doctor and a at a run in Gopi area of district Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh," reads an official note.

Reportedly, the local residents do not visit the health centre as there are no facilities available there. The doctor posted there visits once in a fortnight and the mostly remains absent.

The Commission observed that the contents of the news report highlighted the pathetic condition of the PHC, the statement added.

