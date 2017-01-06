NIA files chargesheet against LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali

The (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet at the Special Court against (LeT) terrorist in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the to commit terror attacks in India.

" has filed a charge sheet against Bahadur Ali, under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, Foreigners Act and Arms Act. Strong and clinching evidence has been found in the investigations regarding his involvement with LeT, his training in Pakistan and that in a very much organised manner he has been sent to India to carry out the terrorist attack," Inspector General of NIA, Alok Mittal said.

He added that Ali was given weapons, GPS devices and wireless sets through which he was communicating with his handlers in Pakistan and that the evidence under the charge sheet in also includes information/evidence regarding Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) training camps or handlers.

An investigation conducted by the revealed that the has set up well-organised machinery for the recruitment of vulnerable young men from different provinces of Pakistan to wage war against the Government of India by the commission of terrorist acts in various parts of India.

"Once recruited, the men are put through various training regimes with the twin objectives of radicalising their worldview and providing them with "military" skills", a statement by the agency read.

As a part of the conspiracy of LeT, the accused along with his two associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained terrorists of the Pakistan-based LeT, illegally infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir by crossing the LoC.

At the time of crossing into Indian Territory, on or around the intervening night of June 12 and 13, 2016, these terrorists were equipped with arms and ammunition, navigation equipment, combat material and other articles.

These terrorists crossed the border with an intention to carry out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and at different places of the country including Delhi, as per instructions were given to them by their handlers of the based in Pakistan and PoK.

The investigation has also established that was also provided with a map sheet depicting parts of and Jammu and Kashmir. He was provided with the Grid References that had been recovered from his possession.

plotted these Grid References on the map sheet. Further, it has been affirmed by the Surveyor General of India, Dehradun that had indeed plotted the Grid References correctly. This clearly establishes that is well conversant with the use of the map sheet and that he has received training on the subject.

A GPS device was recovered from the possession of at the time of his arrest. The data retrieved from GPS device contained the coordinates of the Mandakuli 'launching pad' of the LeT.

The pocket diary recovered from Bahadur Ali, among other things, contains the name of several towns in Jammu and Kashmir, viz. Rafiabad, Kunzar, Tangmarg, Budgam, Poonch, Jammu, Udhampur etc., besides Delhi.

Given the fact that is a trained cadre of the LeT, the inclusion of the names of these towns, cities in the diary indicates that was tasked to carry out terror attacks at several places, including Delhi.

Evidence in the form of recovery of arms and ammunition and other articles on the disclosure of under section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act, decryption of the Grid References, plotting of these on the Google map and on the topographic sheets, expert opinion of the and the statements of witnesses clearly establish the offences of waging war against the State, membership of a terrorist group (LeT), conspiracy to commit terrorist act, possession of prohibited firearms and explosives and possession of fake Indian currency against the accused Bahadur Ali.