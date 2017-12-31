Nitin Patel not miffed, to take charge of ministries today

Deputy Minister on Sunday announced he would take charge of the ministries allotted to him, putting an end to rumours that spoke of a growing divide in the newly-inducted Cabinet, headed by Minister

Speaking at a press conference here, Patel said, "I will go to the Secretariat and take charge of the ministries today. I have been assured that I will be given suitable departments. I also talked to (BJP) over the phone and I thank him for the assurance."

Earlier on Saturday, the deputy minister was reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him.

The cracks in the new government were visible when did not assume office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday even as many ministers took charge.

In the previous government, handled portfolios like and urban development, but in the current Cabinet, he has been allotted charge of departments like road and building and health.

Following this, on Saturday said the deputy minister should join the party, if he can manage to bring along 10 MLAs.

The BJP, however, rejected the proposal saying their party leaders were loyal and could not be lured by anyone.

