Nitish Kumar allots funds for repair of mosques hit by Ramnavami violence

The government has allotted over Rs 200,000 for repair and restoration of riot-hit Gudri mosque and Jiaul-Ulum situated in Samastipur city of the state.

The home department, headed by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, allotted Rs 2,13,700 for the repair work. Both the infrastructures were damaged in the recent communal violence.

Reportedly, the government has also released Rs 2.5 million as compensation 'for those whose shops were burnt in arson during Ramnavami procession' in A similar arrangement of Rs 850,000 has been made for compensating six affected people in Nawada district.

Recently, communal clashes, which broke out between two groups in and on the occasion of Ram Navami, spilt over to other parts of the state after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)