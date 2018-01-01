No country worse than Pak, says son of late CRPF jawan

The world has not seen a worse country than Pakistan, the son of a late (CRPF) said on Monday.

Anees, whose father lost his life on Sunday in the terror attack, also appealed the to take measures to stop the menace of emanating from

"Militancy has not ended; our jawans are continuing to sacrifice their lives; please do something. The world has not seen a country worse than Pakistan," Anees said, while talking to ANI at Dodasan village in district.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed.

In another incident yesterday, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Army initiated unprovoked firing on posts in the early hours wherein the retaliated strongly and effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)