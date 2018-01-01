No cuts, only modifications suggested in 'Padmavati', clarifies CBFC chief

The Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has suggested but only five modifications in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati, now renamed to 'Padmavat', censor body's clarified on Sunday.

Rebuffing reports doing rounds about the board suggesting several cuts in the movie, Joshi told ANI that the has suggested only modifications in agreement with the filmmakers.

Among the modifications, the body has suggested "to change the disclaimer clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy" and to further add a point that the in no manner subscribes to the practice of or seeks to glorify it.

Secondly, the title of the movie was asked to be changed from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat', given the filmmakers have attributed their material/creative source to the fictional poem and not history.

The song 'Ghoomar' was also asked to be modified so as to make the depiction befitting the character being portrayed.

Lastly, the has also the filmmakers to modify the incorrect/misleading references to historical places.

Joshi also informed that the viewing of the movie took place on December 28, wherein the examining committee members and a special panel were also present. After a long discussion, the team met with the filmmakers.

"The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to had themselves too requested for a special panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community to view the Film," the chief stated in an email sent to ANI.

The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh, a member of the former Royal family of Mewar, Dr. and Prof of the

After making the suggested changes, the would be given a UA certificate.

Bhansali's magnum opus, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, mainly Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

The protestations surrounding the movie has not ended even after the censor body cleared it for the release, as on Saturday threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showing the

Meanwhile, erstwhile royal of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh slammed the for suggesting modifications to the without his accord.

