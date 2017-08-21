There can be no discrimination in democracy: Adityanath

Chief Minister on Monday said that there is no such thing as 'VIP' in a democracy, adding that the State Government's mantra is to develop each and every sector.

"Electricity was limited to just five districts in and this is the fact that everybody knows. We said that there is no VIP in a democracy and there can be no discrimination. It cannot be that electricity will be provided only in the area, where the Chief Minister is residing. Everyone's development is the mantra of our government," said, while addressing the public on his Saharanpur visit.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said, "Some were talking about giving Rs. 5 lakh to the police stations for celebrating festivals. Had it been given to the health and the education sector, then things would have changed."

He further said that millions of families do not have electricity connections right now.

"This is the of the common people, the of the farmers. No discrimination will happen in the state. We have waived the debts of the farmers. There will be no discrimination in the name of caste-religion," added.

