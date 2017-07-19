Not allowed to speak on farmers' issues in the Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Vice-President on Wednesday questioned the as to why his party and other members of the opposition were not being allowed to speak on farmers' issues in the Parliament:

"For the Goods and Services (GST) roll-out, was open till midnight, but to talk on farmers' issues, they won't do the same. Today in the we wanted to speak on the farmers' issues, even Prime Minister Modi was present there, but we were not allowed to speak," Gandhi said at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

He added that the opposition had suggested to the not to pass the in a hurry, but they did not listen.

"Big traders have no issues with this as they can employ ten accountants and fill as many forms, but the small traders will suffer," Gandhi said.

He said that during his election campaign in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had promised to help farmers but it was not fulfilled.

Gandhi is also scheduled to hold rallies in other (BJP)-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the state later this week.

