Nursery admissions in Delhi schools to begin today

The nursery admissions process in 1,700 schools across will begin on Wednesday, with parents given time till January 17 to submit their kid's application forms.

Different schools will set up different parameters and criteria for admissions on their official websites.

The applications will be made accessible to the parents from today for Nursery admissions to entry-level classes for children below six years of age.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on February 15, 2018. Parents' queries will be resolved between February 16-20, and a second list will be displayed by February 28.

The admissions for the 25 percent seats that are reserved for students belonging to the economically weaker section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category will be centrally conducted by the

Parameters like 20 percent management quota, points for sibling enrolled in the same school as well as neighbourhood and school-specific criteria are to be followed for admissions.

