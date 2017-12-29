NYC's Bronx fire leaves 12 dead

At least 12 people have died, including a baby, after fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx in New York.
"This is the worst fire in New York City history in at least a quarter-century," Fox News quoted city Mayor Bill de Blasio as saying.
The building is located near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo
The cause of the blaze is not known yet.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude."
"Mayor being briefed right now at the school across the street by Commissioner Nigro and Chief Leonard," tweeted New York City mayor Eric Phillips' press secretary.
More than 170 New York City firefighters reportedly responded to the scene of the fire.
