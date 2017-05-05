Barack Obama backs French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron

TRENDING ON BS
Barack Obama endorses Emmanuel Macron for French presidency
ANI  |  Washington DC 

Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters
Former United States president Barack Obama has extended his support to French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, saying that the latter is committed to a better future for the French people.

"I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And, he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes and not their fears," CNN quoted Obama as saying in a video shared by Macron via Twitter on Thursday.

Asserting that he is not planning to get involved in many elections and also that he does not has to run for the office again, Obama underscored that the French election is very important to the future of France and to the values that Americans care so much about.

Obama added that "he is endorsing Emmanuel Macron to lead the French people due to the significance of the upcoming presidential election in the country".

This comes after President Donald Trump had earlier spoken positively about the right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front party.

Trump had said last month that Le Pen is "strongest on borders, and she's the strongest on what's been going on in France."

The final run-off vote for the French Presidential elections will take place on Sunday.

