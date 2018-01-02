Official data shows NDA better at cracking down on terrorism

As continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling- (BJP) and the Opposition-led by the party spar over each other's handling of the situation.

According to latest official data accessed by ANI, there seems to be a huge disparity between the number of terror incidents under the Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule and the predecessor (UPA).

There were 1,094 terror-related incidents under the regime (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), while under the Government, the figure was 1,218 from 2010 to 2013.

These figures stand in stark contrast with the ones tweeted by Randeep Surjewala, according to whom the accounted for 86, and for 203 incidents in the last 43 months of their respective tenures.

Official figures further reveal that more terrorists were killed by the security forces during the BJP's tenure than under the

580 terrorists were gunned down under the BJP-led government, while 471 were killed when the Congress-led alliance was in power.

The number of civilians killed under the current government, however, stands at 100 as compared to 108 under the

Contary to the above-mentioned official data, Surjewala had, on December 29, claimed in a tweet that as many as 134 civilians were killed under the rule, whereas 71 were killed when the was in power.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)