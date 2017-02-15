Ola-Uber strike: Drivers demands yet to be met as strike enters sixth day

The strike has entered its sixth day on Wednesday with the protesting against the management regarding withdrawal of incentives for them and lack of adequate policies.

The management board of and were present at a meeting called by Drivers' Unions in the city, chaired by Transport Minister No concrete solutions were suggested. However, the Government has asked the management to look into the demands put forth by the

After the aforementioned meeting, a statement was released by Ola, stating that the company is looking closely into the matter and will take all necessary steps to resolve the matter.

"Offering a seamless mobility experience has always been our priority. We are concerned about the inconvenience being caused to some of our customers across Delhi-NCR over the last few days. We'd like to reassure them that we are working closely with the local authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest," the statement read.

Over the past few days, the of and have been on strike, refusing to render services unless all their demands are met by the management. Over two lakh cars have gone off road in lieu of the ongoing strike.

Till January, an driver who earned Rs 1,700 a day was also drawing incentives worth Rs 4,000 for that particular day. This meant the driver took home around Rs 5,700 for that day's work. However, with a complete halt on incentives, the were able to take home only a day's worth of earnings, thus leading to a drop in their income.

Additionally, the have asked that the minimum fare should be increased from Rs six per kilometre, which is much lower than the Rs 16 minimum fare for air-conditioned cabs in the city.