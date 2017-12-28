On 133rd foundation day, Rahul says Congress' duty is to defend Constitution

party on the occasion of 133rd of the party said that it is the duty of his party and the countrymen to defend the Constitution and rights of all Indians.

said the Party was jointly responsible for bringing independence to the country, as well as in drafting the Constitution that confers equal rights to all citizens, but that it has come under attack by the ruling (BJP).

"Today it is distressing to see that this document (Constitution), the foundation of our country given to us by the Party given to us by Mr is under attack directly; Statements are being made by the senior members of and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back," said, addressing the party workers at here.

"It is the duty of party and every single Indian to defend the constitution, to defend the right of every single Indian," added the

Emphasising on the central idea of the being the virtue of truth, said the party "accepts the truth, works with the truth."

After the ceremony, the also distributed sweets among children at the headquarters.

The Party was founded on December 28,1885.

Earlier this month, succeeded his mother, to take over the reins of the grand old party.

