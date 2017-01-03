On papers, Akhilesh and Ram Gopal's expulsion was never revoked

The disqualifications of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and member from the party were never taken back on papers.

Sources said that revoking the duo's disqualification from the was conditional.

It was decided that both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal won't conduct the party's national convention. But they went ahead and hence their disqualification was not revoked.

Their case in the Election Commission is strong as only party president can call convention and not disqualified members.

Ram Gopal was sacked earlier on January 1 for the third time by party patron after he declared Akhilesh as the new national president of the at a special national convention.

Mulayam termed the national convention as 'unconstitutional' and dismissed the proposals passed in it as 'illegal'.

A letter issued by Mulayam blamed Ram Gopal for "conspiring" to harm the party.

On December 30, the feud-riddled hurtled towards a split after Mulayam had expelled Akhilesh and Ram Gopal from the party for six years.

The shock move came a day after Akhilesh, the party patriarch's son, came up with his own list of 235 candidates for assembly polls.

As the crisis within the refuses to die down, Ram Gopal is schedule to meet with the officials of Election Commission on Tuesday to stake claim for the party symbol 'Cycle'.

Mulayam, and senior leaders Amar Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Jaya Prada met the Election Commission on Monday over the same issue.

Mulayam had on Monday postponed the January 5 emergency convention. No fresh date has been announced for the convention.