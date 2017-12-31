One injured in Manchester building fire

A massive blaze engulfed a 12-storey apartment building in central on Saturday evening.

According to the Independent, a dozen number of fire brigades arrived at the city's Joiner Street, where the incident had taken place. Images and videos posted on show the flames engulfing several floors and smoke was billowing out from the building.

According to an from Greater Fire and Rescue Service, the fire has now been put out and is under control. However, roads leading to the affected area was closed to the public until further notice. One person has been taken to the hospital after he inhaled smoke in the ensuing fire.

The city's fire brigade urged the people to stay away from the affected area and to close the windows and doors if they lived nearby.

A (NWAS) said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is underway.

