Oscars pays tribute to Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor; Twitterati get emotional

Fans and celebs alike got emotional after the 90th Academy Awards paid homage to the late Indian actors, and

They took to Twitter to share their outlook on the event.

Rishi Kapoor, a celebrated Bollywood actor, wrote, "Oscars. Thank you for remembering and Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema!"

Choreographer-director Farah Khan tweeted, "Teary eyed to see # being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.. ??".

One user wrote, "Nice that two giants of Bollywood, and Shashi Kapoor, were shown in the annual IN MEMORIAM segments of #oscars".Another user posted, "Well done #Oscars Wake up Indian Cinema! #Sridevi".

"The #Oscars paid tribute to # while most media at home played malicious monsters post her death. Never forget how they ignored the legendary #OmPuri too, while he was remembered at Hollywood posthumously. We have failed ourselves as a cinema loving nation", wrote another fan.

The Indian stars were honoured at the Academy Awards in its memoriam section

The Memoriam performance was done by the American musician, Eddie Vedder, who took the stage to sing Tom Petty's "Room at the top".

Padma Shri awardee actress passed away on late night on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she went to attend a family wedding.

According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell. Traces of alcohol were found in her body too.

Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems.

Other legends that were mentioned in the Memoriam montage included Walter Lassally, Robert Osborne, Harry Dean Stanton, Jonathan Demme, John Heard, Glenne Headly, Jerry Lewis, Roger Moore and Sam Shepard, among others.