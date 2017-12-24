Over 5K students achieve World Record for largest lung representation

In a bid to create widespread awareness about the ill-effects of pollution, over 5,000 students set a World Record by forming the largest human image of an (Lung) at the here on Saturday.

The event, which was spearheaded by Lung Care Foundation, saw participation from over 5,300 students from 35 schools across Delhi- to form the human image of a lung.

The participants used the lung formation to show the effects of pollution: pink lungs turning into irreversible black lungs. Not only this, through this campaign aims to bring in a people movement where, the citizens, corporates and children come together to start a new revolution.

The new feat was appreciated by Ram Nath Kovind, who extended his warm greetings and felicitations to all children who took the pledge to work for a cleaner environment as a people's movement. He further expressed his joy on this initiative of "Sankalp Se Siddhi Programme for Clean Air" being organised by the

The participants were also lauded by Narendra Modi, who, in a message, said "It is a pleasure to know that the campaign care for lungs' is being launched by the in to create awareness against air and Congratulations for organising the unique initiative in galvanising the support of the youth and creating awareness on a vital subject which impacts every individual."

The present levels of are a serious threat to our lung health. In the World Health Organisation's (WHO) list of top 20 most polluted cities of the world, 17 are Indian. The level in our metros is already making the air unfit for human consumption.

Taking cognizance of the rapidly deteriorating lung health among Indians due to air pollution, the Lung Care Foundation, along with others aims to initiate a movement towards clean air.

