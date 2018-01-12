Over 600 protesters arrested in Tunisia

At least 600 protesters were arrested in different parts of Tunisia during clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, that broke out since late Monday.

A source from Tunisia's Ministry of Interior confirmed the official figure on Thursday evening.

The Xinhua reported that in Siliana province, protesters tried to break into a local court before clashing with the law officers. In Kasserine province, protesters vandalised and burnt buildings and cars, along with clashes.

However, the security forces managed to control down the violence.

In the island of Djerba, known as home to the Jewish Ghriba Synagogue, a Jewish school was attacked by protesters wearing hoods.

Tunisia has been under a state of emergency since the Arab spring protests in 2011. The protests also saw the fall of former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali as well.

Protests have been ongoing since Monday, against the high cost of living, the deterioration of purchasing power, as well as certain austerity provisions included in the country's new finance law, which contains a hike in price and tax for certain products.

