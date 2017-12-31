'Padmavati' row: Mewar royal calls CBFC 'irresponsible'

Erstwhile Mewar royal family member Vishvaraj Singh on Sunday revealed that he is not happy with the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to certify the movie 'Padmavati' with a few modifications.
"CBFC invited us to be part of the panel and we asked certain questions, then we come to know that some other panel saw movie and certificate were given without our consent", Singh told ANI, adding, "Very unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour by the CBFC".
Commenting on the title change of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat', the member of the royal family said the move will not help anyhow as everyone knows what the movie is all about.
"We doubt that the things screened in the movie can create unrest. What right do they have to use my family name", he said.
Earlier on Saturday, the CBFC suggested few modifications in 'Padmavati', which include changing the film's title to 'Padmavat', after which it would be given a UA certificate.
The decision came after an examining committee meeting by the CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.
The statement added that the modification details and the corresponding decision were shared with the producers and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening.
The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of the Jaipur University.
